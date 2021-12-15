Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2021, 06:22:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: joe root on ben stokes  (Read 328 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 924


View Profile
« on: December 15, 2021, 07:38:57 AM »
I probably agree with him on ben stokes.

for me and he is more than this - I would play him but leave/judge ben stokes as a kind of maverick type player for now as appose to expecting him to deliver in these early tests after his recent absence from the side.

that said he is a big player in all what he does - so you can't be seen to carry him for to long and allow him a free role. I doubt he would want that luxury as a player anyhow.

the batsman need to stand up in this next test or its a 5-0 on the cards for me.

4 am start so we get to see a bit more live play.

Let's see the English fighting spirit in this next test if we cant win it don't lose. BARMY ARMY!

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12495880/the-ashes-joe-root-expected-too-much-from-ben-st
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 658


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: December 15, 2021, 10:06:39 AM »
In the gay way ?

Would have thought Stokes would be the daddy in that pairing .
Logged
Tory Cunt
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 220



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 15, 2021, 04:02:34 PM »
Englands best bowler in the first test dropped  souey souey
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 924


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:32:39 AM »
decent start broad on the button and bowling well.

It might jimmy time later on under the lights. For now broad looks like the danger man.

jimmy and broad back - wood and leach drop out.

20/1 after the 1st hour or so.


all to play for let's hope for a good test and an England positive result. BARMY ARMY
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 924


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:54:39 AM »
BEN STOKES SENDING THEM IN WITH THE BALL ..... HE IS BOWLING WELL ITS STILL EARLY BUT THE BOWLING UNIT IS UP FOR IT.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 924


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:37:40 AM »
70/1 the Aussies starting to look in batting... Butler downed one
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 924


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 AM »
WARNER 50 UP  - HE CAN START THE CAR AS BUMBLE THE CRICKET LEGEND WOULD SAY

WE NEED HIM OUT.....AND I WILL THEN NEVER BE HAPPY UNTIL SMITH IS OUT.... TWAT OF AN AUSSIE BUT A QUALITY BATESMAN
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 658


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:57:54 AM »
I suspect that were going to have to accept that England arent very good.

Were going backwards under Chris Silverwood these past 12 months.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 658


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:24:44 PM »
Well, thats me done for this series.

Ill check the scores out on a morning but Im bloody bollocks not staying up anymore.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 924


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:42:07 PM »
I'm not overly confident here..... the one glimmer of hope that still lives on in me - is if we can match the Aussie 1st innings whatever that turns out to be - then the game and hopefully the series remains on.

Fail in our 1st innings with the bat and that's the towel in from me.

As for the Aussies, I can see these fuckers piling the runs on if we don't knock these 2 over early on in day 2.


In truth, you are right... we are just a shit test side. Silverwood or not.



I'm not big into the one day stuff - so crickets not the hightlight of my day as things stand
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 318


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 PM »
Going to be out of this match by tomorrow afternoon at this rate
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 924


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:01:15 AM »
251/3.... one down this morning uk time ..monkey

head did the business last time out. It's Smith I worry about. a batting nightmare if you don't snare him early on - he is starting to settle at the crease.

Robinson bowling ok
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 