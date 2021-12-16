Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2021, 09:33:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: joe root on ben stokes  (Read 218 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 917


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:38:57 AM »
I probably agree with him on ben stokes.

for me and he is more than this - I would play him but leave/judge ben stokes as a kind of maverick type player for now as appose to expecting him to deliver in these early tests after his recent absence from the side.

that said he is a big player in all what he does - so you can't be seen to carry him for to long and allow him a free role. I doubt he would want that luxury as a player anyhow.

the batsman need to stand up in this next test or its a 5-0 on the cards for me.

4 am start so we get to see a bit more live play.

Let's see the English fighting spirit in this next test if we cant win it don't lose. BARMY ARMY!

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12495880/the-ashes-joe-root-expected-too-much-from-ben-st
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 670


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 AM »
In the gay way ?

Would have thought Stokes would be the daddy in that pairing .
Logged
Tory Cunt
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 220



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:02:34 PM »
Englands best bowler in the first test dropped  souey souey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 917


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:32:39 AM »
decent start broad on the button and bowling well.

It might jimmy time later on under the lights. For now broad looks like the danger man.

jimmy and broad back - wood and leach drop out.

20/1 after the 1st hour or so.


all to play for let's hope for a good test and an England positive result. BARMY ARMY
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 917


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:54:39 AM »
BEN STOKES SENDING THEM IN WITH THE BALL ..... HE IS BOWLING WELL ITS STILL EARLY BUT THE BOWLING UNIT IS UP FOR IT.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 917


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:37:40 AM »
70/1 the Aussies starting to look in batting... Butler downed one
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 917


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:50:21 AM »
WARNER 50 UP  - HE CAN START THE CAR AS BUMBLE THE CRICKET LEGEND WOULD SAY

WE NEED HIM OUT.....AND I WILL THEN NEVER BE HAPPY UNTIL SMITH IS OUT.... TWAT OF AN AUSSIE BUT A QUALITY BATESMAN
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 