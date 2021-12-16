headset

joe root on ben stokes « on: Yesterday at 07:38:57 AM »



for me and he is more than this - I would play him but leave/judge ben stokes as a kind of maverick type player for now as appose to expecting him to deliver in these early tests after his recent absence from the side.



that said he is a big player in all what he does - so you can't be seen to carry him for to long and allow him a free role. I doubt he would want that luxury as a player anyhow.



the batsman need to stand up in this next test or its a 5-0 on the cards for me.



4 am start so we get to see a bit more live play.



Let's see the English fighting spirit in this next test if we cant win it don't lose. BARMY ARMY!



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12495880/the-ashes-joe-root-expected-too-much-from-ben-st





