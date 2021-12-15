Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2021, 08:49:12 AM
Author Topic: joe root on ben stokes  (Read 30 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:38:57 AM »
I probably agree with him on ben stokes.

for me and he is more than this - I would play him but leave/judge ben stokes as a kind of maverick type player for now as appose to expecting him to deliver in these early tests after his recent absence from the side.

that said he is a big player in all what he does - so you can't be seen to carry him for to long and allow him a free role. I doubt he would want that luxury as a player anyhow.

the batsman need to stand up in this next test or its a 5-0 on the cards for me.

4 am start so we get to see a bit more live play.

Let's see the English fighting spirit in this next test if we cant win it don't lose. BARMY ARMY!

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12495880/the-ashes-joe-root-expected-too-much-from-ben-st
