SO FINGERS CROSSED IT DOESN'T TURN OUT TO BE A SUPPORTER LOCKOUT AT ANY POINT.



I THINK THE IS ONLY CRICKET I CAN STILL ENJOY WITHOUT A CROWD DESPITE THE FACT A BIG CROWD MAKES THAT A GOOD WATCH AS WELL





SOME LIKE THE DARTS PREM LEAGUE - FOR ME THOUGHTHE ALLY PALLY IS THE DARTS EVENT OF THE YEAR.... THE HEARNS HAVE TURNED IT RIGHT ROUND AS A SPORT ALONG WITH SKY.



AS SAID BEFORE DUZZA AND PRICE WILL GET MY VOICE THIS YEAR..



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17042422/hearn-pdc-darts-fancy-dress-covid/

