headset

Offline



Posts: 3 895





Posts: 3 895 ROONEY TO EVERTON « on: Today at 06:54:39 AM »



HE HAS SURPRISED ME AND DONE OK AT DERBY GIVEN THEIR TROUBLES....





BUT I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT EVERTON IS ABOVE HIS STATION AT THE MOMENT AS A YOUNG MANAGER STILL LEARNING - THEY FOR ME NEED TO MAKE THE NEXT APPOINTMENT THE RIGHT ONE IF THE THEY SACK RAFFA - ROONEY WOULD GO IN AS A GAMBLE.



RAFFA MIGHT GET IT THURSDAY IF CHELSEA GIVE THEM ANY KIND OF MAULING...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17041554/wayne-rooney-everton-manager-rafa-benitez/

MUTED IN THE SUN.... THAT WOULD BE SOME RESULT FOR HIM IF PULLS THAT JOB....HE HAS SURPRISED ME AND DONE OK AT DERBY GIVEN THEIR TROUBLES....BUT I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT EVERTON IS ABOVE HIS STATION AT THE MOMENT AS A YOUNG MANAGER STILL LEARNING - THEY FOR ME NEED TO MAKE THE NEXT APPOINTMENT THE RIGHT ONE IF THE THEY SACK RAFFA - ROONEY WOULD GO IN AS A GAMBLE.RAFFA MIGHT GET IT THURSDAY IF CHELSEA GIVE THEM ANY KIND OF MAULING... « Last Edit: Today at 06:56:12 AM by headset » Logged