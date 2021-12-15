Welcome,
December 15, 2021, 12:59:24 AM
wtf is going on in strictly
Author
Topic: wtf is going on in strictly (Read 47 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 340
wtf is going on in strictly
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:04 PM »
just put ITV on for the news,,,,,,,only to catch the last couple of minutes of strictly..........which consisted of an old doris who I recognise from Eastenders, sitting in a wheelchait with her tits out!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 297
Re: wtf is going on in strictly
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:32 PM »
Its some full monty thing with celebs seen who was on it and gave it a swerve
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 194
Re: wtf is going on in strictly
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:07:08 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Yesterday
at 11:32:04 PM
just put ITV on for the news,,,,,,,only to catch the last couple of minutes of strictly..........which consisted of an old doris who I recognise from Eastenders, sitting in a wheelchait with her tits out!
Sure it's not an old family video?
Logged
