Millwall Supporter Who Slashed Scouser « on: Yesterday at 10:20:39 PM »



https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/football-thug-jailed-banned-matches-25698517 Just been given 6 years 8 months jail for it which is probably about right even if he was having it with the cockneys it was a very nasty slashing, surprised how low the other sentences were as it went right off and you'd normally see some serious jail time handed out for those nicked