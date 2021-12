Obviously since WFH became a thing I do spend the odd afternoon watching Tipping point and The ChaseGot to say some of the contestants are thick, especially on TP. I know you're going to feel a bit of pressure but FFS at least listen

Re: DUMBEST answer ever given on any quiz EVER just happened on Tipping point

I know every word of every floyd song, and sing them daily .

In Portugal one year, this band was doing a floyd cover, comfortably numb… probably the best known to non floyd people…. Without me knowing, she beckoned the singer to give me the Mike ,

All of a sudden mid song this Mike was thrust in my face…



Could I fuck remember the words !!!!!



