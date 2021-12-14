Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Power of the dog  (Read 52 times)
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 150


« on: Today at 03:27:37 PM »
On Netflix at moment.

If you haven't watched it yet......DON'T.

Belfast on firestick.....................DO.

Greyhound on firestick...............DO.

Gay cowboys my arse,wasn't even any docking.   🙁
El Capitan
Posts: 45 709


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:24:38 PM »
I quite enjoyed it!


But youre right, not enough bumming. Too much wanking / scarf sniffing
