December 14, 2021, 05:48:46 PM
Author Topic: Another bairn abused and killed  (Read 65 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 02:09:56 PM »
This shit has me in tears

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-England-leeds-59637683
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:12:33 PM »
Social services fucked right up again  souey souey

Too terrible for words
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:14:48 PM »
It's impossible to get your head round this shit, how can any parent just let their child be abused and murdered, never mind do it themselves
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:15:40 PM »
Target driven social care rather than individual focused care.

Ive had coffee with somebody in that field this morning and heard about its failings.
Tory Cunt
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:03:53 PM »
ALL women are responsible for this.
ALL women should monitor other women.
ALL women left with children should be vetted.

Just like ALL men after the Wayne Couzens murder.
