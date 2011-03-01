Welcome,
December 14, 2021, 05:48:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Another bairn abused and killed
Author
Topic: Another bairn abused and killed (Read 65 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 200
Another bairn abused and killed
Today
at 02:09:56 PM »
This shit has me in tears
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-England-leeds-59637683
Today
at 02:16:49 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 200
Re: Another bairn abused and killed
Today
at 02:12:33 PM »
Social services fucked right up again
Too terrible for words
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 291
Re: Another bairn abused and killed
Today
at 02:14:48 PM »
It's impossible to get your head round this shit, how can any parent just let their child be abused and murdered, never mind do it themselves
Today
at 02:54:14 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 666
Re: Another bairn abused and killed
Today
at 02:15:40 PM »
Target driven social care rather than individual focused care.
Ive had coffee with somebody in that field this morning and heard about its failings.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Posts: 510
Re: Another bairn abused and killed
Today
at 05:03:53 PM »
ALL women are responsible for this.
ALL women should monitor other women.
ALL women left with children should be vetted.
Just like ALL men after the Wayne Couzens murder.
Logged
