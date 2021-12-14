Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Good News on Jobs  (Read 38 times)
« on: Today at 11:40:02 AM »
New battery storage facility getting built, seems to have been a few pieces of good news on jobs in the last few weeks  :like:

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19782581.sembcorp-batteries-back-uk-power-supply-wilton-site/
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:50:29 PM »
Jobs are always needed  :like:
