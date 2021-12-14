Welcome,
December 14, 2021
Good News on Jobs
Author
Topic: Good News on Jobs
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 290
Good News on Jobs
Today
at 11:40:02 AM »
New battery storage facility getting built, seems to have been a few pieces of good news on jobs in the last few weeks
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19782581.sembcorp-batteries-back-uk-power-supply-wilton-site/
Winston
Posts: 511
Re: Good News on Jobs
Today
at 12:50:29 PM »
Jobs are always needed
