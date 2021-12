Winston

Boro January transfer window plans ⚽️⚽️⚽️



Hartlepool Mail are reporting Djed Spence to be recalled. I think a few called as soon as Wilder was announced



Wilder has also said he would like to bring in new faces and move some on



Anyways, here’s the link:



Need a decent forward but that nothing new! Another CB and someone to create chances either from the centre mid or out wide, ideally both

Re: Boro January transfer window plans ⚽️⚽️⚽️



I've heard he fancies staying at Forest - and it will come down to whether they can raise the funds to buy him. He will come back here but only if forest cant raise the cash (they also need to shift some on). which I think is fair enough on his behalf