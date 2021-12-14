Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 14, 2021
IT LOOKS LIKE THE FOOTY
Today at 07:33:23 AM
IS HEADING FOR A CANCELLATION ....EITHER THAT OR BACK TO HOW IT WAS LAST YEAR..

SAVES US FUCKING ABOUT WITH COVID PASSPORTS I SUPPOSE   '''' oleary

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10305891/Premier-League-fear-rise-Covid-19-cas
