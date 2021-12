Squarewheelbike

Re: Oasis into a musical « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:45:36 AM » Jukebox musicals are a real double edge sword for me. Yes, they pack theatres out and keep my profession in work (myself included), but at the same time block new and up and coming talent from breaking through and potentially creating more work. I'm coming up to what's retirement age for most professions and certainly have a few things to look back on. Certainly the absolute worst thing I've seen on a West End stage was a JBM that ran for years, that said, I worked on another that sent me off for my post show pint with a spring in my step and a smile on my face! Certainly after all the upheaval we've all had over the last two years, then bums on seats is a priority, for now!