Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 284





Posts: 3 284 Omicrom Death « on: Yesterday at 02:12:08 PM »



Heard a few interviews from SA over the last few days and the general consensus is that it is milder than delta.



https://www.cityam.com/omicron-mild-compared-to-delta-south-african-doctors-say/



No great surprise that we've managed to be the first country in the world to find someone to label an Omicrom death, sad for the family involved but doesn't prove anything but Boris is determined to try and scare the UK into hiding in their homesHeard a few interviews from SA over the last few days and the general consensus is that it is milder than delta. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 879





Posts: 3 879 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:58:58 PM » my gut feeling is he will shut us down once the bulk of the Christmas shopping is done.



probably maybe around the 23rd/24th.. It just doesn't seem right all the noise in the media and the constant changing of rules/things. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 905





Posts: 2 905 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:08:52 PM » With all this media and daily stats, dont be surprised to see countries banning uk flights again.



We really are dumb. Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 764





Posts: 1 764 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:05:54 PM »



The mind boggles at where all this bullshit is going to end.





Did he/she die of Covid or with Covid within 28 days of testing positive.The mind boggles at where all this bullshit is going to end. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 284





Posts: 3 284 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:20:47 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:17:20 PM Boris is getting desperate. Hes an inveterate liar.



Going to get his arse handed to him by his own MPs later in the week so desperate to find some "evidence" for his new rules Going to get his arse handed to him by his own MPs later in the week so desperate to find some "evidence" for his new rules Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 217





Posts: 5 217 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:06:45 PM » Watched his statement on tv last night. He looked like a shifty tramp. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 879





Posts: 3 879 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:16:55 AM »



I don't envy anyone/leader having to deal with this carry-on.... (covid)





you ignore the thing and you could end up killing thousands.





shut the country down and you pretty much fuck people's lively hoods up.





I wouldn't want to be calling the shots on those options. I doubt many people would.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17031393/pubs-restaurants-closed-entry-limits









After reading the article in the link - it was what I was touching on earlier - I think he will get the shopping done then more than likely close hospitality down while most workplaces are shut anyhow over Xmas.I don't envy anyone/leader having to deal with this carry-on.... (covid)you ignore the thing and you could end up killing thousands.shut the country down and you pretty much fuck people's lively hoods up.I wouldn't want to be calling the shots on those options. I doubt many people would. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 905





Posts: 2 905 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:47:08 AM » I am working in Istanbul. Numbers of positive cases are steady at about 20k.

All offices and businesses are open, all hospitality is open.

Masks are worn on public transport and shopping malls without exception.

There is no whining on either. Logged