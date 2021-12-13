Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Omicrom Death  (Read 173 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 02:12:08 PM »
No great surprise that we've managed to be the first country in the world to find someone to label an Omicrom death, sad for the family involved but doesn't prove anything but Boris is determined to try and scare the UK into hiding in their homes 

Heard a few interviews from SA over the last few days and the general consensus is that it is milder than delta.

https://www.cityam.com/omicron-mild-compared-to-delta-south-african-doctors-say/

Logged
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:58 PM »
my gut feeling is he will shut us down once the bulk of the Christmas shopping is done.

probably maybe around the 23rd/24th.. It just doesn't seem right all the noise in the media and the constant changing of rules/things.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:08:52 PM »
With all this media and daily stats, dont be surprised to see countries banning uk flights again.

We really are dumb.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:05:54 PM »
Did he/she die of Covid or with Covid within 28 days of testing positive.

The mind boggles at where all this bullshit is going to end.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:17:20 PM »
Boris is getting desperate. Hes an inveterate liar.
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:17:20 PM
Boris is getting desperate. Hes an inveterate liar.

Going to get his arse handed to him by his own MPs later in the week so desperate to find some "evidence" for his new rules  :wanker:
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:06:45 PM »
Watched his statement on tv last night. He looked like a shifty tramp.
Logged
