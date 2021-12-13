Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 13, 2021, 08:56:02 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Omicrom Death
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Omicrom Death (Read 173 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 284
Omicrom Death
«
on:
Today
at 02:12:08 PM »
No great surprise that we've managed to be the first country in the world to find someone to label an Omicrom death, sad for the family involved but doesn't prove anything but Boris is determined to try and scare the UK into hiding in their homes
Heard a few interviews from SA over the last few days and the general consensus is that it is milder than delta.
https://www.cityam.com/omicron-mild-compared-to-delta-south-african-doctors-say/
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 870
Re: Omicrom Death
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:58:58 PM »
my gut feeling is he will shut us down once the bulk of the Christmas shopping is done.
probably maybe around the 23rd/24th.. It just doesn't seem right all the noise in the media and the constant changing of rules/things.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 904
Re: Omicrom Death
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:08:52 PM »
With all this media and daily stats, dont be surprised to see countries banning uk flights again.
We really are dumb.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 764
Re: Omicrom Death
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:05:54 PM »
Did he/she die of Covid or with Covid within 28 days of testing positive.
The mind boggles at where all this bullshit is going to end.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 217
Re: Omicrom Death
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:17:20 PM »
Boris is getting desperate. Hes an inveterate liar.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 284
Re: Omicrom Death
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:17:20 PM
Boris is getting desperate. Hes an inveterate liar.
Going to get his arse handed to him by his own MPs later in the week so desperate to find some "evidence" for his new rules
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 217
Re: Omicrom Death
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:06:45 PM »
Watched his statement on tv last night. He looked like a shifty tramp.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...