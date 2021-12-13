Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 284 Omicrom Death « on: Today at 02:12:08 PM »



Heard a few interviews from SA over the last few days and the general consensus is that it is milder than delta.



https://www.cityam.com/omicron-mild-compared-to-delta-south-african-doctors-say/



No great surprise that we've managed to be the first country in the world to find someone to label an Omicrom death, sad for the family involved but doesn't prove anything but Boris is determined to try and scare the UK into hiding in their homes

Heard a few interviews from SA over the last few days and the general consensus is that it is milder than delta.

headset

Posts: 3 870 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:58 PM » my gut feeling is he will shut us down once the bulk of the Christmas shopping is done.





kippers

Posts: 2 904 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:08:52 PM » With all this media and daily stats, dont be surprised to see countries banning uk flights again.

We really are dumb.





Tom_Trinder

Posts: 1 764 Re: Omicrom Death « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:05:54 PM »



The mind boggles at where all this bullshit is going to end.





Did he/she die of Covid or with Covid within 28 days of testing positive.The mind boggles at where all this bullshit is going to end.