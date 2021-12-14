Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 14, 2021
Author Topic: Champions League  (Read 116 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 02:08:06 PM »
Should be 4 English teams through to the last 8 only MU have a tough draw but if the new bloke is any good he should be able to put a team out to beat PSG
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:45:59 PM »
Its being redrawn due to technical error.


Lewis Hamilton strikes again
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:53:09 PM »
FFS how difficult is it to get a draw of 16 right!
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:45:02 PM »
comical to say the least. They cant even draw Europe's top club football tournament correctly showing how inept they are at the top.

that said the English clubs should still sail through - not so much Man U
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:00:23 PM »
I would have fancied Utd against PSG just because Ronnie would have loved it not so sure against AM can see them getting turned over at home
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:01 AM »
would have been worth a watch Man U v PSG.

I agree about AM they always have that feel about them that the German national team always had... you dont wanna be drawing them you always used to think. They did Liverpool last year - I can see Man U td going out.
