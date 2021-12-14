Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 284





Posts: 3 284 Champions League « on: Yesterday at 02:08:06 PM » Should be 4 English teams through to the last 8 only MU have a tough draw but if the new bloke is any good he should be able to put a team out to beat PSG Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 663





Mountain KingPosts: 4 663 Re: Champions League « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:45:59 PM » Its being redrawn due to technical error.





Lewis Hamilton strikes again Logged Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 284





Posts: 3 284 Re: Champions League « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:53:09 PM » FFS how difficult is it to get a draw of 16 right! Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 873





Posts: 3 873 Re: Champions League « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:45:02 PM » comical to say the least. They cant even draw Europe's top club football tournament correctly showing how inept they are at the top.



that said the English clubs should still sail through - not so much Man U Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 284





Posts: 3 284 Re: Champions League « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:00:23 PM » I would have fancied Utd against PSG just because Ronnie would have loved it not so sure against AM can see them getting turned over at home Logged