Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 13, 2021, 06:28:17 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Champions League  (Read 79 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 283


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:08:06 PM »
Should be 4 English teams through to the last 8 only MU have a tough draw but if the new bloke is any good he should be able to put a team out to beat PSG
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 663


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:45:59 PM »
Its being redrawn due to technical error.


Lewis Hamilton strikes again
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 283


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:09 PM »
FFS how difficult is it to get a draw of 16 right!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 870


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:45:02 PM »
comical to say the least. They cant even draw Europe's top club football tournament correctly showing how inept they are at the top.

that said the English clubs should still sail through - not so much Man U
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 283


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:00:23 PM »
I would have fancied Utd against PSG just because Ronnie would have loved it not so sure against AM can see them getting turned over at home
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 