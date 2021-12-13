Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 283





Posts: 3 283 Champions League « on: Today at 02:08:06 PM » Should be 4 English teams through to the last 8 only MU have a tough draw but if the new bloke is any good he should be able to put a team out to beat PSG Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 663





Mountain KingPosts: 4 663 Re: Champions League « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:45:59 PM » Its being redrawn due to technical error.





Lewis Hamilton strikes again Logged Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 283





Posts: 3 283 Re: Champions League « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:09 PM » FFS how difficult is it to get a draw of 16 right! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 870





Posts: 3 870 Re: Champions League « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:45:02 PM » comical to say the least. They cant even draw Europe's top club football tournament correctly showing how inept they are at the top.



that said the English clubs should still sail through - not so much Man U Logged