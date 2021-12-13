Welcome,
December 13, 2021, 03:47:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Champions League
Author
Topic: Champions League (Read 33 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 281
Champions League
«
on:
Today
at 02:08:06 PM
Should be 4 English teams through to the last 8 only MU have a tough draw but if the new bloke is any good he should be able to put a team out to beat PSG
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 663
Re: Champions League
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:45:59 PM
Its being redrawn due to technical error.
Lewis Hamilton strikes again
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 281
Re: Champions League
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:53:09 PM
FFS how difficult is it to get a draw of 16 right!
headset
Online
Posts: 3 866
Re: Champions League
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:45:02 PM
comical to say the least. They cant even draw Europe's top club football tournament correctly showing how inept they are at the top.
that said the English clubs should still sail through - not so much Man U
