« on: Today at 07:07:41 AM »





not good reading especially if you are a victim or a victim's family second time round - never mind the 1st round of victims......



many have said the legal system is broken and had been for years...



the worse than the crims some of these solicitors & judges...







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10302361/Jailed-life-freed-kill-129-criminals-do

