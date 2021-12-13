Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 13, 2021
Author Topic: RAFFA THE GAFFER  (Read 143 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:13:58 AM »
WILL BE THE NEXT OUT THE DOOR - HIM & BRENDON RODGERS WILL BE THE NEXT 2 SACKED ---- WITH WATFORD'S RANIER CLOSELY IN THE MIX....

RODGERS IS SAFE FOR NOW AFTER THAT WIN AGAINST THE SKUNKS

IF I WAS TO NAME 3 SACKED BEFORE THE END OF JANUARY IT WOULD BE THEM 3

RAFFA WILL BE LUCKY TO BE IN A JOB COME THIS SATURDAY.
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:38:50 AM »
I dont know how he gets away with it Benetez
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:26:22 AM »
Leicester are not going to sack Big Brenda.

Theyre having a nightmare with injuries.
Tory Cunt
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:01:37 AM »
Cant see Benitez being next to go
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:10:51 PM »
Can see it being Ranieri, know he's not been there long but those owners are ruthless and if he keeps losing they'll pull the trigger
