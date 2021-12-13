Welcome,
December 13, 2021, 12:49:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RAFFA THE GAFFER
Author
Topic: RAFFA THE GAFFER (Read 143 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 864
RAFFA THE GAFFER
«
on:
Today
at 06:13:58 AM »
WILL BE THE NEXT OUT THE DOOR - HIM & BRENDON RODGERS WILL BE THE NEXT 2 SACKED ---- WITH WATFORD'S RANIER CLOSELY IN THE MIX....
RODGERS IS SAFE FOR NOW AFTER THAT WIN AGAINST THE SKUNKS
IF I WAS TO NAME 3 SACKED BEFORE THE END OF JANUARY IT WOULD BE THEM 3
RAFFA WILL BE LUCKY TO BE IN A JOB COME THIS SATURDAY.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 903
Re: RAFFA THE GAFFER
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:38:50 AM »
I dont know how he gets away with it Benetez
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 662
Re: RAFFA THE GAFFER
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:26:22 AM »
Leicester are not going to sack Big Brenda.
Theyre having a nightmare with injuries.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 504
Re: RAFFA THE GAFFER
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:01:37 AM »
Cant see Benitez being next to go
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 278
Re: RAFFA THE GAFFER
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:10:51 PM »
Can see it being Ranieri, know he's not been there long but those owners are ruthless and if he keeps losing they'll pull the trigger
Logged
