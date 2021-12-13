headset

RAFFA THE GAFFER « on: Today at 06:13:58 AM » WILL BE THE NEXT OUT THE DOOR - HIM & BRENDON RODGERS WILL BE THE NEXT 2 SACKED ---- WITH WATFORD'S RANIER CLOSELY IN THE MIX....



RODGERS IS SAFE FOR NOW AFTER THAT WIN AGAINST THE SKUNKS



IF I WAS TO NAME 3 SACKED BEFORE THE END OF JANUARY IT WOULD BE THEM 3



RAFFA WILL BE LUCKY TO BE IN A JOB COME THIS SATURDAY.