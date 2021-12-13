Welcome,
December 13, 2021, 12:49:10 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE DURHAM UNIVERSITY RINGLEADEER
Author
Topic: THE DURHAM UNIVERSITY RINGLEADEER
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 864
THE DURHAM UNIVERSITY RINGLEADEER
Today
at 06:07:53 AM »
WHO WAS INVOLVED IN THAT UNI BACKLASH INCIDENT WITH ROD LIDDLE & THE BLOKE THAT WORKS T THE UNI..
CLAIMING FAMILIES LIKE HIS HAVE SUFFERED UNDER AUSTERITY - ONLY LIVES IN 60000K FAMILY HOUSE IN OXFORD ...
YOU COULDN'T MAKE IT UP ...... BIG JEZZA CORBYN FAN - WHICH SAYS IT ALL
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17021347/rod-liddle-backlash-ringleader-corbyn-fan/
Today
at 07:18:29 AM by headset
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 278
Re: THE DURHAM UNIVERSITY RINGLEADEER
Today
at 12:13:45 PM »
Another champagne socialist that is all the world needs
