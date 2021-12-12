Welcome,
December 12, 2021, 10:16:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Result for second part of Mercedes objection announced!
Author
Topic: Result for second part of Mercedes objection announced!
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 336
Result for second part of Mercedes objection announced!
Verstappen is announced as F1 world champion!
myboro
Posts: 982
Re: Result for second part of Mercedes objection announced!
FIA investigate whether FIA made a mistake and decide no we never made a mistake.
In other news Downing street press Secretary who was at the Christmas party told everyone no party actually happened.
