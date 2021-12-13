Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 275





Posts: 3 275

Re: Leicester spanking « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:11 PM » Id love to see them down but dont think they are going to have to do to much to stay up.



2 or 3 quality prem player in Jan bought in on big money, theyll be takers of the Saudi cash maybe not as many as if they were mid-table but should be able to get enough in to scrape to safety