December 13, 2021, 09:29:22 AM
Author Topic: Leicester spanking  (Read 153 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 661


« on: Yesterday at 04:46:17 PM »
The thick twats up the A19
Tory Cunt
Posts: 3 864


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:48:52 PM »
yes, I was just about to post the same..

it's a great watch - I can see them getting a few good hidings before they can get the cheque book out. I want the bastards down me....
Ben G
Posts: 4 661


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:55:07 PM »
Theyre certainly not in a good place. Which superstar is going to sign for a team on the brink of relegation?
Tory Cunt
Posts: 3 275


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:11 PM »
Id love to see them down but dont think they are going to have to do to much to stay up.

2 or 3 quality prem player in Jan bought in on big money, theyll be takers of the Saudi cash maybe not as many as if they were mid-table but should be able to get enough in to scrape to safety
headset
Posts: 3 864


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:13:25 AM »
Souness got a few digs in yesterday - he might have managed the Geordies but still enjoys the chance to put the boot into them...... he is no lover of the Geordie's & the Geordie nation that's a footballing fact
