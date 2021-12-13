Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 13, 2021, 09:29:22 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Leicester spanking
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Leicester spanking (Read 153 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 661
Leicester spanking
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:17 PM »
The thick twats up the A19
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 864
Re: Leicester spanking
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:48:52 PM »
yes, I was just about to post the same..
it's a great watch - I can see them getting a few good hidings before they can get the cheque book out. I want the bastards down me....
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 661
Re: Leicester spanking
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:55:07 PM »
Theyre certainly not in a good place. Which superstar is going to sign for a team on the brink of relegation?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 275
Re: Leicester spanking
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:11 PM »
Id love to see them down but dont think they are going to have to do to much to stay up.
2 or 3 quality prem player in Jan bought in on big money, theyll be takers of the Saudi cash maybe not as many as if they were mid-table but should be able to get enough in to scrape to safety
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 864
Re: Leicester spanking
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:13:25 AM »
Souness got a few digs in yesterday - he might have managed the Geordies but still enjoys the chance to put the boot into them...... he is no lover of the Geordie's & the Geordie nation that's a footballing fact
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...