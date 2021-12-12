headset

Posts: 3 910 HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « on: December 12, 2021, 12:35:03 PM »



OWN GOAL I THINK ON THIS ONE - ROB NICHOLLS & MARK MOTLEY THAT THREAD OVER ON FLY ME - ALL THAT LOT WHINGING ABOUT THE COPS OVSR DOING IT -THAT POST OFF YOUNG TOM I THINK IT IS - NAILS IT IN ONE -THE 'MSF' GROUP GOING BIG TO THE PRESS ABOUT OUR AWAY SUPPORT BEING SCUM BAGS - AS BACKFIRED ON THE FUCKERS -WE WILL PROBABLY GET THAT NOW AT MOST AWAY GAMES - ESPECIALLY THE ONCES WE'VE A BIT OF HISTORY WITH STOKE BEING ONE OF THEM..OWN GOAL I THINK ON THIS ONE - ROB NICHOLLS & MARK MOTLEY Logged

Posts: 3 910 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #2 on: December 12, 2021, 12:41:15 PM »





the police intelligent units will have taken that whinge as boro away games are inadequately policed with poor stewarding - so will have thought give them what they want...





its a tough one because lasses should not be getting nonced at the match that bit is shocking the Middlesbrough supporters forum ... i think - some ra ra group trying to make a name for themselves - it looks like theyve done that alright with the full UK football policing unitsthe police intelligent units will have taken that whinge as boro away games are inadequately policed with poor stewarding - so will have thought give them what they want...its a tough one because lasses should not be getting nonced at the match that bit is shocking « Last Edit: December 12, 2021, 12:57:28 PM by headset » Logged

Posts: 2 295 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #3 on: December 12, 2021, 01:49:16 PM »



just let us out normally like all the other grounds and it'll be fine they had us all funnelled in ended up leaving single file it was pretty shit lots of innocent fans got pepper sprayed one copper was sat in the drivers seat of his police van squrting itjust let us out normally like all the other grounds and it'll be fine they had us all funnelled in ended up leaving single file Logged

Posts: 3 311 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #4 on: December 12, 2021, 03:38:18 PM » Staffordshire OB have always been heavy handed when I've been there, does sound worse than normal, mind you we have a bit of history there too with there lot Logged

Posts: 3 910 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #5 on: December 12, 2021, 04:19:21 PM » Quote from: V6 on December 12, 2021, 01:49:16 PM



without trying to glorify sides

that's often the case at football games not always of course.

the issue about going big to the press is the fact like it or not - we will now be classed as a 'risk' club for away games. so expect big police numbers at away games for a while would be my guess. and with that 'risk' factor comes 'edgy' coppers who let's say might fancy a bit. some coppers can be twats just for the sake of it. so the pepper spray doesnt surprise me. without trying to glorify sidesthat's often the case at football games not always of course.the issue about going big to the press is the fact like it or not - we will now be classed as a 'risk' club for away games. so expect big police numbers at away games for a while would be my guess. and with that 'risk' factor comes 'edgy' coppers who let's say might fancy a bit. some coppers can be twats just for the sake of it. so the pepper spray doesnt surprise me. Logged

Posts: 3 910 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #6 on: December 12, 2021, 04:24:33 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 12, 2021, 03:38:18 PM Staffordshire OB have always been heavy handed when I've been there, does sound worse than normal, mind you we have a bit of history there too with there lot





yes, they might have thought Stokes naughty forty might have been up for meeting Boro's ' snorty forty ' ....Ok I will get my coat for that gag.... yes, they might have thought Stokes naughty forty might have been up for meeting Boro's ' snorty forty ' ....Ok I will get my coat for that gag.... Logged

Posts: 3 910 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #8 on: December 14, 2021, 06:49:14 AM »



Stop shouting your mouth off 'MSF' would be my advice but you would have to accept the blame first on this one...which won't happen - I know lets blame the hoolies for all them coppers...







The cops won't give a fuck - when do they ever when it comes to the football supporter...Stop shouting your mouth off 'MSF' would be my advice but you would have to accept the blame first on this one...which won't happen - I know lets blame the hoolies for all them coppers... Logged

Posts: 3 311 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #10 on: December 14, 2021, 11:17:50 AM » Quote from: Rutters on December 14, 2021, 10:33:31 AM

Imagine the BBC/ITV/SKY outrage if the Police kettled and pepper sprayed a B.L.M. demo or a Women's Rights march

We've always been treated differently to the vast majority of the general population since Maggie went on her mission back in the day, freedom to move around, court sentences, banning orders on suspicion



Seen online that a load of Chesterfield got blocked from leaving Grimsby station on the way to the match on Saturday too, OB didn't give anything official just wouldn't let them pass and then forced them onto a train out of town We've always been treated differently to the vast majority of the general population since Maggie went on her mission back in the day, freedom to move around, court sentences, banning orders on suspicionSeen online that a load of Chesterfield got blocked from leaving Grimsby station on the way to the match on Saturday too, OB didn't give anything official just wouldn't let them pass and then forced them onto a train out of town Logged

Posts: 3 910 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 AM » Quote from: Rutters on December 14, 2021, 10:33:31 AM

Imagine the BBC/ITV/SKY outrage if the Police kettled and pepper sprayed a B.L.M. demo or a Women's Rights march









Without wanting to inflame matters you make a very valid point.





Perhaps the 'MSF' group can put that forward at the next meeting they have.











I am not on the 'MSF board of directors' i m sure Kenna (from raw) is on it or wanting to join perhaps he can put that question to the members if he happens to read this board still ..





if it wasn't the 'MSF' lots recent comments that caused the police overkill at Stoke...





I would suggest Cleveland Police' intelligence officer sacks his grass off or starts looking for another job



Someone has scored an own goal would be my reckoning Without wanting to inflame matters you make a very valid point.Perhaps the 'MSF' group can put that forward at the next meeting they have.I am not on the 'MSF board of directors' i m sure Kenna (from raw) is on it or wanting to join perhaps he can put that question to the members if he happens to read this board still ..if it wasn't the 'MSF' lots recent comments that caused the police overkill at Stoke...I would suggest Cleveland Police' intelligence officer sacks his grass off or starts looking for another jobSomeone has scored an own goal would be my reckoning Logged

Posts: 517 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:39:20 AM » Why dont you put your name forward for the MSF, Headset?



It would be useful to have someone connected to the MSF to liaise on behalf of this board and give another perspective Logged

Posts: 3 910 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:41:51 PM »



both spent I must add and a long time ago in my 20s - one of them is for possession of drugs (fine given)











which would look great I guess given the current moans of the 'msf' lot ...











I know me and Kenna will never see eye to eye - the cunt he is - he however through his past work i would guess is squeaky clean. so no one could throw anything back in his face.. hence why Kenna if he wants to should get on the panel as forum owner - if he past any "owners test" it's not for me Winston + I value my anonymity ...= I'm sure i mentioned it last time out I have a badge of honour of a sort that I am not proud of ( criminal record x2 )..both spent I must add and a long time ago in my 20s - one of them is for possession of drugs (fine given)which would look great I guess given the current moans of the 'msf' lot ...I know me and Kenna will never see eye to eye - the cunt he is - he however through his past work i would guess is squeaky clean. so no one could throw anything back in his face.. hence why Kenna if he wants to should get on the panel as forum owner - if he past any "owners test" Logged