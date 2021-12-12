Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE  (Read 708 times)
headset
« on: December 12, 2021, 12:35:03 PM »
THAT THREAD OVER ON FLY ME - ALL THAT LOT WHINGING ABOUT THE COPS OVSR DOING IT -

THAT POST OFF YOUNG TOM I THINK IT IS - NAILS IT IN ONE -


THE 'MSF' GROUP GOING BIG TO THE PRESS ABOUT OUR AWAY SUPPORT BEING SCUM BAGS - AS BACKFIRED ON THE FUCKERS - :wanker: WE WILL PROBABLY GET THAT NOW AT MOST AWAY GAMES - ESPECIALLY THE ONCES WE'VE A BIT OF HISTORY WITH STOKE BEING ONE OF THEM..


OWN GOAL I THINK ON THIS ONE - ROB NICHOLLS & MARK MOTLEY  monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: December 12, 2021, 12:38:49 PM »
Who are MSF?
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: December 12, 2021, 12:41:15 PM »
the Middlesbrough supporters forum ... i think - some ra ra group trying to make a name for themselves - it looks like theyve done that alright with the full UK football policing units rava


the police intelligent units will have taken that whinge as boro away games are inadequately policed with poor stewarding - so will have thought give them what they want...


its a tough one because lasses should not be getting nonced at the match that bit is shocking
« Last Edit: December 12, 2021, 12:57:28 PM by headset » Logged
V6
« Reply #3 on: December 12, 2021, 01:49:16 PM »
it was pretty shit lots of innocent fans got pepper sprayed one copper was sat in the drivers seat of his police van squrting it  :wanker: :wanker:

just let us out normally like all the other grounds and it'll be fine they had us all funnelled in ended up leaving single file  :wanker: :meltdown:
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: December 12, 2021, 03:38:18 PM »
Staffordshire OB have always been heavy handed when I've been there, does sound  worse than normal, mind you we have a bit of history there too with there lot
Logged
headset
« Reply #5 on: December 12, 2021, 04:19:21 PM »
Quote from: V6 on December 12, 2021, 01:49:16 PM
it was pretty shit lots of innocent fans got pepper sprayed one copper was sat in the drivers seat of his police van squrting it  :wanker: :wanker:

just let us out normally like all the other grounds and it'll be fine they had us all funnelled in ended up leaving single file  :wanker: :meltdown:

without trying to glorify sides
that's often the case at football games not always of course.
the issue about going big to the press is the fact like it or not - we will now be classed as a 'risk' club for away games. so expect big police numbers at away games for a while would be my guess. and with that 'risk' factor comes 'edgy' coppers who let's say might fancy a bit. some coppers can be twats just for the sake of it. so the pepper spray doesnt surprise me.
Logged
headset
« Reply #6 on: December 12, 2021, 04:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 12, 2021, 03:38:18 PM
Staffordshire OB have always been heavy handed when I've been there, does sound  worse than normal, mind you we have a bit of history there too with there lot


yes, they might have thought Stokes naughty forty might have been up for meeting Boro's ' snorty forty ' ....Ok I will get my coat for that gag....monkey
Logged
Winston
« Reply #7 on: December 13, 2021, 09:31:32 PM »
Article just posted on gazette:

http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/police-branded-a-disgrace-after-22444106.amp
Logged
headset
« Reply #8 on: December 14, 2021, 06:49:14 AM »
The cops won't give a fuck - when do they ever when it comes to the football supporter...

Stop shouting your mouth off 'MSF' would be my advice but you would have to accept the blame first on this one...which won't happen - I know lets blame the hoolies for all them coppers...monkey
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: December 14, 2021, 10:33:31 AM »
Imagine the BBC/ITV/SKY outrage if the Police kettled and pepper sprayed a B.L.M. demo or a Women's Rights march
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: December 14, 2021, 11:17:50 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on December 14, 2021, 10:33:31 AM
Imagine the BBC/ITV/SKY outrage if the Police kettled and pepper sprayed a B.L.M. demo or a Women's Rights march

We've always been treated differently to the vast majority of the general population since Maggie went on her mission back in the day, freedom to move around, court sentences, banning orders on suspicion  :wanker:

Seen online that a load of Chesterfield got blocked from leaving Grimsby station on the way to the match on Saturday too, OB didn't give anything official just wouldn't let them pass and then forced them onto a train out of town  :meltdown:
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #11 on: December 14, 2021, 11:20:45 AM »
If you treat people like animals, guess what...
Logged
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on December 14, 2021, 10:33:31 AM
Imagine the BBC/ITV/SKY outrage if the Police kettled and pepper sprayed a B.L.M. demo or a Women's Rights march


monkey


Without wanting to inflame matters you make a very valid point.


Perhaps the 'MSF' group can put that forward at the next meeting they have.





I am not on the 'MSF board of directors' i m sure Kenna (from raw) is on it or wanting to join perhaps he can put that question to the members if he happens to read this board still ..


if it wasn't the 'MSF' lots recent comments that caused the police overkill at Stoke...


I would suggest Cleveland Police' intelligence officer sacks his grass off or starts looking for another job

Someone has scored an own goal would be my reckoning
Logged
Winston
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:39:20 AM »
Why dont you put your name forward for the MSF, Headset?

It would be useful to have someone connected to the MSF to liaise on behalf of this board and give another perspective
Logged
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:41:51 PM »
it's not for me Winston + I value my anonymity ...= I'm sure i mentioned it last time out I have a badge of honour of a sort that I am not proud of ( criminal record x2 )..

both spent I must add and a long time ago in my 20s - one of them is for possession of drugs (fine given)





which would look great I guess given the current moans of the 'msf' lot ...monkey





I know me and Kenna will never see eye to eye - the cunt he is - he however through his past work i would guess  is squeaky clean. so no one could throw anything back in his face.. hence why Kenna if he wants to should get on the panel as forum owner - if he past any "owners test"
Logged
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:54:12 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 11:39:20 AM
Why dont you put your name forward for the MSF, Headset?

It would be useful to have someone connected to the MSF to liaise on behalf of this board and give another perspective


put yourself forward Winston - you seem a sensible enough chap - that motley lad is based in london so living in that neck of the woods should not go against you...:like:

you could buddy up with him
Logged
