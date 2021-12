headset

Posts: 3 880 HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « on: December 12, 2021, 12:35:03 PM »



THAT POST OFF YOUNG TOM I THINK IT IS - NAILS IT IN ONE -





THE 'MSF' GROUP GOING BIG TO THE PRESS ABOUT OUR AWAY SUPPORT BEING SCUM BAGS - AS BACKFIRED ON THE FUCKERS - WE WILL PROBABLY GET THAT NOW AT MOST AWAY GAMES - ESPECIALLY THE ONCES WE'VE A BIT OF HISTORY WITH STOKE BEING ONE OF THEM..





THAT POST OFF YOUNG TOM I THINK IT IS - NAILS IT IN ONE -

THE 'MSF' GROUP GOING BIG TO THE PRESS ABOUT OUR AWAY SUPPORT BEING SCUM BAGS - AS BACKFIRED ON THE FUCKERS - WE WILL PROBABLY GET THAT NOW AT MOST AWAY GAMES - ESPECIALLY THE ONCES WE'VE A BIT OF HISTORY WITH STOKE BEING ONE OF THEM..

OWN GOAL I THINK ON THIS ONE - ROB NICHOLLS & MARK MOTLEY

Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #2 on: December 12, 2021, 12:41:15 PM »





the police intelligent units will have taken that whinge as boro away games are inadequately policed with poor stewarding - so will have thought give them what they want...





the Middlesbrough supporters forum ... i think - some ra ra group trying to make a name for themselves - it looks like theyve done that alright with the full UK football policing units

the police intelligent units will have taken that whinge as boro away games are inadequately policed with poor stewarding - so will have thought give them what they want...

its a tough one because lasses should not be getting nonced at the match that bit is shocking

Posts: 2 295 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #3 on: December 12, 2021, 01:49:16 PM »



it was pretty shit lots of innocent fans got pepper sprayed one copper was sat in the drivers seat of his police van squrting it

just let us out normally like all the other grounds and it'll be fine they had us all funnelled in ended up leaving single file

Posts: 3 288 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #4 on: December 12, 2021, 03:38:18 PM » Staffordshire OB have always been heavy handed when I've been there, does sound worse than normal, mind you we have a bit of history there too with there lot

Posts: 3 880 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #5 on: December 12, 2021, 04:19:21 PM » Quote from: V6 on December 12, 2021, 01:49:16 PM



just let us out normally like all the other grounds and it'll be fine they had us all funnelled in ended up leaving single file

it was pretty shit lots of innocent fans got pepper sprayed one copper was sat in the drivers seat of his police van squrting itjust let us out normally like all the other grounds and it'll be fine they had us all funnelled in ended up leaving single file

without trying to glorify sides

that's often the case at football games not always of course.

without trying to glorify sides

that's often the case at football games not always of course.

the issue about going big to the press is the fact like it or not - we will now be classed as a 'risk' club for away games. so expect big police numbers at away games for a while would be my guess. and with that 'risk' factor comes 'edgy' coppers who let's say might fancy a bit. some coppers can be twats just for the sake of it. so the pepper spray doesnt surprise me.

Posts: 3 880 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #6 on: December 12, 2021, 04:24:33 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 12, 2021, 03:38:18 PM Staffordshire OB have always been heavy handed when I've been there, does sound worse than normal, mind you we have a bit of history there too with there lot





yes, they might have thought Stokes naughty forty might have been up for meeting Boro's ' snorty forty ' ....Ok I will get my coat for that gag....

Posts: 3 880 Re: HUGE POLICE PRESENCE AT STOKE « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:49:14 AM »



Stop shouting your mouth off 'MSF' would be my advice but you would have to accept the blame first on this one...which won't happen - I know lets blame the hoolies for all them coppers...







The cops won't give a fuck - when do they ever when it comes to the football supporter...

Stop shouting your mouth off 'MSF' would be my advice but you would have to accept the blame first on this one...which won't happen - I know lets blame the hoolies for all them coppers...