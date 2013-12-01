Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 12, 2021
Author Topic: Customs Union  (Read 23 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: Today at 09:38:12 AM »
I voted leave, mainly as a protest to how the remain camp were  chastising leavers as rascist, as some had good reasons to want to leave and even I wasn't happy with certain parts of eu rules and the way it is run.
 But before the question was raised I would say I was pretty pro eu.
Saying that I believed once the vote was decided it had to be carried out, felt uncomfortable trying to over rule it.
Anyway, the point I was gonna make is we should have stayed in the customs union, keep freedom of movement and kept alignment with standards,  would have made the whole process easier.
Basically Teresa May's deal.
Now the dust is settling a bit, how do other leavers feel?
And now we know what Boris is really like, does his deal make you sit up and think you've been cheated? It poses questions.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:17 AM »
Quite a lot of us were in no doubt what Boris was like before he even shuffled his unsightly bumbling mass onto HIGNFY for the first time. What took you so long?
Billy Balfour
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:42:28 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 10:40:17 AM
Quite a lot of us were in no doubt what Boris was like before he even shuffled his unsightly bumbling mass onto HIGNFY for the first time. What took you so long?

Never liked him, never voted for him either.
I'm on about his 'deal'.
