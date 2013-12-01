Billy Balfour

Online



Posts: 5 102







Posts: 5 102

Customs Union « on: Today at 09:38:12 AM » I voted leave, mainly as a protest to how the remain camp were chastising leavers as rascist, as some had good reasons to want to leave and even I wasn't happy with certain parts of eu rules and the way it is run.

But before the question was raised I would say I was pretty pro eu.

Saying that I believed once the vote was decided it had to be carried out, felt uncomfortable trying to over rule it.

Anyway, the point I was gonna make is we should have stayed in the customs union, keep freedom of movement and kept alignment with standards, would have made the whole process easier.

Basically Teresa May's deal.

Now the dust is settling a bit, how do other leavers feel?

And now we know what Boris is really like, does his deal make you sit up and think you've been cheated? It poses questions.