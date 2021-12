El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 705





Posts: 45 705 Team for the second test « on: Today at 04:19:53 PM » Got to be -



Burns (no one better)

Hameed

Malan

Root

Stokes

Pope

Buttler

Woakes

Robinson

Broad

Anderson







Save wood for the 3rd Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 841





Posts: 3 841 Re: Team for the second test « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:19 PM » nothing wrong with that team,,, it was always about the batters for me, and still is with that team.. we dont have options in that department - its as simple as that - joe root is the only one u would put your money on to get runs Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 705





Posts: 45 705 Re: Team for the second test « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:54 PM »



I think Hameed will come good at some point. And Stokes always has a knock in him.







Burns is a fucking disaster. And thatís just his ponytail I like Malan as wellI think Hameed will come good at some point. And Stokes always has a knock in him.Burns is a fucking disaster. And thatís just his ponytail Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 466





Posts: 15 466 Re: Team for the second test « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:04:11 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:54:54 PM



I think Hameed will come good at some point. And Stokes always has a knock in him.







Burns is a fucking disaster. And thatís just his ponytail

I like Malan as wellI think Hameed will come good at some point. And Stokes always has a knock in him.Burns is a fucking disaster. And thatís just his ponytail

He canít keep still, he bats with Touretteís He canít keep still, he bats with Touretteís Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 705





Posts: 45 705 Re: Team for the second test « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:29 PM » Bumble called it months ago.





Thereís never been a successful batsman whoís first movement is to step right across his stumps. And with good reason. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.