December 11, 2021, 05:12:42 PM
Author Topic: Team for the second test  (Read 22 times)
El Capitan
« on: Today at 04:19:53 PM »
Got to be -

Burns (no one better)
Hameed
Malan
Root
Stokes
Pope
Buttler
Woakes
Robinson
Broad
Anderson



Save wood for the 3rd
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:19 PM »
nothing wrong with that team,,, it was always about the batters for me, and still is with that team.. we dont have options in that department - its as simple as that - joe root is the only one u would put your money on to get runs
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:54 PM »
I like Malan as well

I think Hameed will come good at some point. And Stokes always has a knock in him.



Burns is a fucking disaster. And thats just his ponytail  :duh:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
