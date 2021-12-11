Welcome,
Team for the second test
Topic: Team for the second test
El Capitan
Team for the second test
Got to be -
Burns (no one better)
Hameed
Malan
Root
Stokes
Pope
Buttler
Woakes
Robinson
Broad
Anderson
Save wood for the 3rd
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Re: Team for the second test
nothing wrong with that team,,, it was always about the batters for me, and still is with that team.. we dont have options in that department - its as simple as that - joe root is the only one u would put your money on to get runs
Re: Team for the second test
I like Malan as well
I think Hameed will come good at some point. And Stokes always has a knock in him.
Burns is a fucking disaster. And thats just his ponytail
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Loading...