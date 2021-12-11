Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 11, 2021, 02:01:30 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
All time league table
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: All time league table (Read 49 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 655
All time league table
«
on:
Today
at 11:05:05 AM »
https://www.worldfootball.net/alltime_table/eng-premier-league/
Leeds and Burnley have jumped over us in recent years!
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 833
Re: All time league table
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:46:26 AM »
YES, ALL CHANGE TOP 20 TECHNICALLY SEES YOU AS IN WITH THE BIG MISTERS....
FORME WILDER IS PROBABLY OUR BEST HOPE AND LAST HOPE OF GETTING BACK IN THE BIG TIME - IF HE FAILS US - WE COULD BE STUCK IN THE CHAMPO FOR A GOOD WHILE.
WHICH WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE OWNERSHIP MODEL IN FOOTBALL NOW - IS PROBABLY OUR LEVEL
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 269
Re: All time league table
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:24:45 PM »
That what I've always said we are bottom of prem top of Champo team, we had a few years where we were punching under SMac but on average we aren't all that! And alwaysays makes me happy to see those Yorkshire giants no better than us
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...