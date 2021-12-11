Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 11, 2021
Author Topic: All time league table   (Read 49 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 655


Today at 11:05:05 AM
https://www.worldfootball.net/alltime_table/eng-premier-league/

Leeds and Burnley have jumped over us in recent years!
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 3 833


Today at 11:46:26 AM
YES, ALL CHANGE TOP 20 TECHNICALLY SEES YOU AS IN WITH THE BIG MISTERS....


FORME WILDER IS PROBABLY OUR BEST HOPE AND LAST HOPE OF GETTING BACK IN THE BIG TIME - IF HE FAILS US - WE COULD BE STUCK IN THE CHAMPO FOR A GOOD WHILE.

WHICH WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE OWNERSHIP MODEL IN FOOTBALL NOW - IS PROBABLY OUR LEVEL
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 269


Today at 12:24:45 PM
That what I've always said we are bottom of prem top of Champo team, we had a few years where we were punching under SMac but on average we aren't all that! And alwaysays makes me happy to see those Yorkshire giants no better than us
