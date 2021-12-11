Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 11, 2021, 08:01:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
headsets weekend moneyspinner
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner (Read 226 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 841
headsets weekend moneyspinner
«
on:
Today
at 07:45:27 AM »
is here again - time to take on the bookies!
2 fancies on the nags for today - both a nicker each way.
13.50 - Cheltenham - Silver Hallmark.
16.00 - Newcastle - Eydon.
Now for today's tricky £1 treble on the footy. A crack at three tricky draws.
Derby - Draw
Swansea - Draw
Arsenal - Draw
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 271
Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:38:14 AM »
No value at all in the prem matches today, some decent ones tomorrow, have to go down the leagues:
Huddersfield
Wigan
Mansfield
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 924
Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:02:58 AM »
Fulham
W Brom
Sunderland
Wigan
...........& to boost it , us to draw
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 841
Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:50:06 PM »
horse pulled out in 13.50... now on Fusil Raffles
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 841
Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:07:56 PM »
scorecast sporar 2-1 boro £5 @ 35/1
anytime goal fry £2.50 @ 33/1
anytime goal tavernier £2.50 @ 6/1
CMON BORO - give us a win!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 271
Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:35:50 PM »
Bad day all round, should have gone with the long odds on prem bet
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...