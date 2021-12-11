Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 11, 2021, 10:24:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 124 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 830


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:45:27 AM »
is here again - time to take on the bookies!

2 fancies on the nags for today - both a nicker each way.

13.50 - Cheltenham - Silver Hallmark.

16.00 - Newcastle - Eydon.




Now for today's tricky £1 treble on the footy. A crack at three tricky draws.

Derby - Draw

Swansea - Draw

Arsenal - Draw
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 267


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:38:14 AM »
No value at all in the prem matches today, some decent ones tomorrow, have to go down the leagues:

Huddersfield
Wigan
Mansfield
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 924


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:02:58 AM »
Fulham
W Brom
Sunderland
Wigan
...........& to boost it , us to draw  :beer:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 