Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 12, 2021, 02:22:07 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Get You online orders in fast
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Get You online orders in fast (Read 221 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 841
Get You online orders in fast
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:15 AM »
the new covid strain is expected to put pressure on online buying with delivery backlogs maybe spoiling Christmas....
£35 billion expected to be spent online - who said the country is skint - that's some poke getting spent on presents this year......
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10298391/Online-Christmas-shoppers-warned-orders-early-amid
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 271
Re: Get You online orders in fast
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:47 AM »
WTF happened to the food shortages we were promised when the halfwits were panic buying the other month
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 503
Re: Get You online orders in fast
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:36 AM »
Walking down the high street yesterday, I'd say it's not just online buying that's busy
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 466
Re: Get You online orders in fast
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:37 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:11:47 AM
WTF happened to the food shortages we were promised when the halfwits were panic buying the other month
The same as happened to petrol shortages. An excuse for prices to rise.
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Online
Posts: 5
Re: Get You online orders in fast
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:32:53 AM »
Why mistake "you" for YOUR so often? There's an epidemic of the intellectually challenged writing and saying YOU instead of YOUR...
Starting to think headset is a fake, plenty of more difficult words spelt correctly then mistakes an average 7 year old would spot. Maybe he is Steve G after all, as Mad Ken foretold
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:43:58 AM by Henry Chinaski
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...