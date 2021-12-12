Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Get You online orders in fast  (Read 221 times)
« on: Yesterday at 07:26:15 AM »
the new covid strain is expected to put pressure on online buying with delivery backlogs maybe spoiling Christmas....

£35 billion expected to be spent online - who said the country is skint - that's some poke getting spent on presents this year......


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10298391/Online-Christmas-shoppers-warned-orders-early-amid
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:11:47 AM »
WTF happened to the food shortages we were promised when the halfwits were panic buying the other month
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 AM »
Walking down the high street yesterday, I'd say it's not just online buying that's busy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:11:47 AM
WTF happened to the food shortages we were promised when the halfwits were panic buying the other month

The same as happened to petrol shortages. An excuse for prices to rise.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:53 AM »
Why mistake "you" for YOUR so often? There's an epidemic of the intellectually challenged writing and saying YOU instead of YOUR...

Starting to think headset is a fake, plenty of more difficult words spelt correctly then mistakes an average 7 year old would spot. Maybe he is Steve G after all, as Mad Ken foretold
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:58 AM by Henry Chinaski » Logged
