Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 11, 2021, 10:23:54 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Covid spot checks at the footie  (Read 112 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 830


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:08:33 AM »
which is not too bad for those happy to take the offer up....


it woulda have been tough for the older generation stuck in big que's in this weather.

so some sense shown from the football big wigs..



you just hope it doesn't put the older lot off this new variant...no streams on offer for them either i would guess

a lot of them are often the lifeblood of clubs over the years...



something the ' Boro msf ' lot should get their teeth into and help the elderly/vunrable season card holders out see the match online----instead of trying to mute the away support..................... the :wanker:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16999746/football-clubs-vaccine-passports-covid-plan-b/
« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:24 AM by headset » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 267


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:59 AM »
I know it's a big IF but if they organise it right there will be next to no delay getting in to grounds, when I've flown over the last few months it takes seconds to check people's Covid passport or test. 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 