it woulda have been tough for the older generation stuck in big que's in this weather.



so some sense shown from the football big wigs..







you just hope it doesn't put the older lot off this new variant...no streams on offer for them either i would guess



a lot of them are often the lifeblood of clubs over the years...







something the ' Boro msf ' lot should get their teeth into and help the elderly/vunrable season card holders out see the match online----instead of trying to mute the away support..................... the





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16999746/football-clubs-vaccine-passports-covid-plan-b/

