Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 12, 2021, 06:55:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Just been boosted  (Read 310 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 275


View Profile
« on: December 10, 2021, 05:08:14 PM »
Not sure they're any point other than to make sure I can get the hell out of the country  :gaz:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 853


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 10, 2021, 05:28:16 PM »
It's better to have it than not for me - travel or not..

I will be getting mine once they get in touch - which won't be long i don't think
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 661


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 06:40:42 PM »
Tomorrow for me
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 467


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 10, 2021, 06:49:25 PM »
Had mine start of November  :homer:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 275


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 10, 2021, 07:39:19 PM »
Quote from: headset on December 10, 2021, 05:28:16 PM
It's better to have it than not for me - travel or not..

I will be getting mine once they get in touch - which won't be long i don't think

Just did a walk in no queue, done in about 5 mins  :like:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 661


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 10, 2021, 06:49:25 PM
Had mine start of November  :homer:

Us youngsters in our 40s have just been contacted.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 467


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:53:37 AM »
Distant memory :basil:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 853


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:28:57 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 10, 2021, 07:39:19 PM
Quote from: headset on December 10, 2021, 05:28:16 PM
It's better to have it than not for me - travel or not..

I will be getting mine once they get in touch - which won't be long i don't think

Just did a walk in no queue, done in about 5 mins  :like:
:like:


funnily enough they phoned the land line at home yesterday - i have to phone them back for an appointment
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 295


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:50:47 PM »
had mine last week arm been sore since and i've had a non stop headache  souey
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 661


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:09:41 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 01:50:47 PM
had mine last week arm been sore since and i've had a non stop headache  souey

The same here ! Arm is killing me and my head is banging like Ive a hangover.
Logged
Tory Cunt
beamishboro
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 95


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:58:50 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 01:50:47 PM
had mine last week arm been sore since and i've had a non stop headache  souey

Same here 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 275


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:36:53 PM »
Oh that's why I feel terrible today, nothing to do with a night oon the wine, Guinness and shorts  lost
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 661


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:38:45 PM »
I feel like shite here !

Wtf are they putting in that booster shot ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 275


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:47:22 PM »
I was fine yesterday so don't think I have any side affects but know plenty of people who have felt ill for a couple of days, same with the first 2
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:40 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 467


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:55:24 PM »
Apart from my arm aching slightly the night I got the booster, I had no issues with all three jabs
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 530


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:06:20 PM »
I was fine with the booster same as i was with the 2 Astra zenecas earlier.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 706


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:13:19 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:06:20 PM
I was fine with the booster same as i was with the 2 Astra zenecas earlier.


 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 