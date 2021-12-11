Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 11, 2021, 01:41:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Just been boosted  (Read 135 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 263


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:08:14 PM »
Not sure they're any point other than to make sure I can get the hell out of the country  :gaz:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 819


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:28:16 PM »
It's better to have it than not for me - travel or not..

I will be getting mine once they get in touch - which won't be long i don't think
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 654


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:40:42 PM »
Tomorrow for me
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 461


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:25 PM »
Had mine start of November  :homer:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 263


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:39:19 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:28:16 PM
It's better to have it than not for me - travel or not..

I will be getting mine once they get in touch - which won't be long i don't think

Just did a walk in no queue, done in about 5 mins  :like:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 654


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:49:25 PM
Had mine start of November  :homer:

Us youngsters in our 40s have just been contacted.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 461


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:53:37 AM »
Distant memory :basil:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 