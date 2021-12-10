Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Just been boosted
on: Today at 05:08:14 PM
Not sure they're any point other than to make sure I can get the hell out of the country  :gaz:
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:28:16 PM
It's better to have it than not for me - travel or not..

I will be getting mine once they get in touch - which won't be long i don't think
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:40:42 PM
Tomorrow for me
Reply #3 on: Today at 06:49:25 PM
Had mine start of November  :homer:
