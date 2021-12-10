Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 10, 2021, 07:31:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just been boosted
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Just been boosted (Read 68 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 259
Just been boosted
«
on:
Today
at 05:08:14 PM »
Not sure they're any point other than to make sure I can get the hell out of the country
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 819
Re: Just been boosted
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:28:16 PM »
It's better to have it than not for me - travel or not..
I will be getting mine once they get in touch - which won't be long i don't think
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 653
Re: Just been boosted
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:40:42 PM »
Tomorrow for me
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 459
Re: Just been boosted
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:49:25 PM »
Had mine start of November
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...