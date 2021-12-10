Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM  (Read 379 times)
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:28:58 PM »
HAS BEEN RUMBLED BY BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS...

I WOULDNT HAVE HER BACK ANYWAY FULL STOP..



NEVER MIND-BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS....



I WOULDNT EVEN LET HER BACK IN A COFFIN..

SHE MADE HER CHOICE A LONG TIME AGO...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16991351/shamima-begum-deception-return-uk
Logged
« Reply #1 on: December 10, 2021, 03:59:04 PM »
If she can its a yes from me!  :like:
Logged
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 05:23:06 PM »
mick


fuck that - I wouldn't trust in her lorry - you might as well give her bomb rava
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:39:50 AM »
I think the question that should be asked is not only " can you drive a lorry?" But also, would you?
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:27:46 PM »
I think the question should be asked Why does the Media only talk about Shamina Begum an ISIS Bride who as far as I know did not commit a crime. At the same time hundreds who actually were ISIS fighters have returned and nobody in the media (hardly) mentions this.

I find it hard to believe she is a danger compared to thouse who actually took up arms

https://www.ft.com/content/11fd7c00-0790-11ea-a984-fbbacad9e7dd

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/isis-british-jihadis-return-uk-iraq-syria-report-islamic-state-fighters-europe-threat-debate-terror-attacks-a8017811.html
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:24:12 AM »
Even if she had no thoughts of blowing herself up at a main event, Im sure her leaders would make sure we made the mistake of letting her back in .
Logged
