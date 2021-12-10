headset

headset

Posts: 3 853 THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
on: December 10, 2021, 03:28:58 PM



I WOULDNT HAVE HER BACK ANYWAY FULL STOP..







NEVER MIND-BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS....







I WOULDNT EVEN LET HER BACK IN A COFFIN..



SHE MADE HER CHOICE A LONG TIME AGO...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16991351/shamima-begum-deception-return-uk

headset

Posts: 3 853 Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 05:23:06 PM





fuck that - I wouldn't trust in her lorry - you might as well give her bomb fuck that - I wouldn't trust in her lorry - you might as well give her bomb Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 190 Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:39:50 AM

I think the question that should be asked is not only " can you drive a lorry?" But also, would you? Logged

myboro

Posts: 982 Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:27:46 PM



I find it hard to believe she is a danger compared to thouse who actually took up arms



https://www.ft.com/content/11fd7c00-0790-11ea-a984-fbbacad9e7dd



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/isis-british-jihadis-return-uk-iraq-syria-report-islamic-state-fighters-europe-threat-debate-terror-attacks-a8017811.html

I think the question should be asked Why does the Media only talk about Shamina Begum an ISIS Bride who as far as I know did not commit a crime. At the same time hundreds who actually were ISIS fighters have returned and nobody in the media (hardly) mentions this.I find it hard to believe she is a danger compared to thouse who actually took up arms Logged