Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 12, 2021, 10:16:01 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM (Read 311 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 853
THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
«
on:
December 10, 2021, 03:28:58 PM »
HAS BEEN RUMBLED BY BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS...
I WOULDNT HAVE HER BACK ANYWAY FULL STOP..
NEVER MIND-BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS....
I WOULDNT EVEN LET HER BACK IN A COFFIN..
SHE MADE HER CHOICE A LONG TIME AGO...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16991351/shamima-begum-deception-return-uk
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 503
Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
«
Reply #1 on:
December 10, 2021, 03:59:04 PM »
If she can its a yes from me!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 853
Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
«
Reply #2 on:
December 10, 2021, 05:23:06 PM »
fuck that - I wouldn't trust in her lorry - you might as well give her bomb
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 190
Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:39:50 AM »
I think the question that should be asked is not only " can you drive a lorry?" But also, would you?
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 982
Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:27:46 PM »
I think the question should be asked Why does the Media only talk about Shamina Begum an ISIS Bride who as far as I know did not commit a crime. At the same time hundreds who actually were ISIS fighters have returned and nobody in the media (hardly) mentions this.
I find it hard to believe she is a danger compared to thouse who actually took up arms
https://www.ft.com/content/11fd7c00-0790-11ea-a984-fbbacad9e7dd
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/isis-british-jihadis-return-uk-iraq-syria-report-islamic-state-fighters-europe-threat-debate-terror-attacks-a8017811.html
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...