Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 12, 2021, 10:47:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM  (Read 246 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 841


View Profile
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:28:58 PM »
HAS BEEN RUMBLED BY BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS...

I WOULDNT HAVE HER BACK ANYWAY FULL STOP..



NEVER MIND-BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS....



I WOULDNT EVEN LET HER BACK IN A COFFIN..

SHE MADE HER CHOICE A LONG TIME AGO...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16991351/shamima-begum-deception-return-uk
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 503


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 10, 2021, 03:59:04 PM »
If she can its a yes from me!  :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 841


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 05:23:06 PM »
mick


fuck that - I wouldn't trust in her lorry - you might as well give her bomb rava
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 190


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:39:50 AM »
I think the question that should be asked is not only " can you drive a lorry?" But also, would you?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 