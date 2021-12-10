Welcome,
December 10, 2021, 05:15:02 PM
THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
Topic: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM (Read 77 times)
headset
Posts: 3 816
THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
Today
at 03:28:58 PM »
HAS BEEN RUMBLED BY BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS...
I WOULDNT HAVE HER BACK ANYWAY FULL STOP..
NEVER MIND-BODY LANGUAGE EXPERTS....
I WOULDNT EVEN LET HER BACK IN A COFFIN..
SHE MADE HER CHOICE A LONG TIME AGO...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16991351/shamima-begum-deception-return-uk
Winston
Posts: 500
Re: THE ISIS BRIDE- SHAMIMA BEGUM
Today
at 03:59:04 PM »
If she can its a yes from me!
