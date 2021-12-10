Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 12, 2021, 03:09:56 PM
Author Topic: COBRA MEETING CALLED!!!  (Read 292 times)
headset
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:14:15 PM »
OVER THIS NEW STRAIN... WE'LL BE IN FULL LOCKDOWN BEFORE THE END OF NEXT WEEK...

YOU CAN SEE ITY COMING WITH NEWS HEADLINES LIKE THAT....................................... TAKE A DEEP BREATH ITCHY LAD..


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17000514/urgent-cobra-meeting-today-over-fears-omicron-variant/
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: December 10, 2021, 06:03:15 PM »
Boris can get fucked. Another lockdown will be a public tipping point. Many are already ignoring the latest mask info. Went to Tesco last night and put my mask on ( I wouldnt on my own but wife doesnt like confrontation) but inside Id say 40% were maskless. After 10 minutes of wheezing and runny nose I thought fuck it and took mine off too.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 06:26:05 PM »
What Ive been reading hes facing a backbench revolt over his plan B proposals Id be very surprised if they brought anymore in
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: December 10, 2021, 07:42:43 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 10, 2021, 06:26:05 PM
What Ive been reading hes facing a backbench revolt over his plan B proposals Id be very surprised if they brought anymore in

Problem is the wet blankets on the labour side will back him all the way  :wanker:

Just seen Gove and Krankie giving it large on the news about cases but avoiding the really data that matters hospitalisation and deaths 
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: December 10, 2021, 07:48:03 PM »
Tsunami FFS :grace:
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:21:56 PM »
yes, that bit made me giggle...


it's out and about now though - this omicron strain - if it gets hold of those not vaccinated it could send us all into lockdown. it will turn into a numbers game really - if it's mainly young people not vaccinated then I doubt you will see many hospital deaths etc.





some cultures are low on the jab uptake  - they could spell trouble for the rest of us if they don't wake up to the possible dangers and NHS overload. I just don't want full lockdown again,

all these fucking jabs and still in lockdown would piss me off


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10301259/Nadhim-Zahawi-confirms-Omicron-cases-
