COBRA MEETING CALLED!!!
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:14:15 PM »



YOU CAN SEE ITY COMING WITH NEWS HEADLINES LIKE THAT....................................... TAKE A DEEP BREATH ITCHY LAD..





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17000514/urgent-cobra-meeting-today-over-fears-omicron-variant/ OVER THIS NEW STRAIN... WE'LL BE IN FULL LOCKDOWN BEFORE THE END OF NEXT WEEK...YOU CAN SEE ITY COMING WITH NEWS HEADLINES LIKE THAT....................................... TAKE A DEEP BREATH ITCHY LAD..

Re: COBRA MEETING CALLED!!!
« Reply #1 on: December 10, 2021, 06:03:15 PM »
Boris can get fucked. Another lockdown will be a public tipping point. Many are already ignoring the latest mask info. Went to Tesco last night and put my mask on ( I wouldnt on my own but wife doesnt like confrontation) but inside Id say 40% were maskless. After 10 minutes of wheezing and runny nose I thought fuck it and took mine off too.

Re: COBRA MEETING CALLED!!!
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 06:26:05 PM »
What Ive been reading hes facing a backbench revolt over his plan B proposals Id be very surprised if they brought anymore in

Re: COBRA MEETING CALLED!!!
« Reply #3 on: December 10, 2021, 07:42:43 PM »

What Ive been reading hes facing a backbench revolt over his plan B proposals Id be very surprised if they brought anymore in

Problem is the wet blankets on the labour side will back him all the way



Problem is the wet blankets on the labour side will back him all the way

Just seen Gove and Krankie giving it large on the news about cases but avoiding the really data that matters hospitalisation and deaths