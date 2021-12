headset

Posts: 3 819 COBRA MEETING CALLED!!! « on: Today at 03:14:15 PM »



YOU CAN SEE ITY COMING WITH NEWS HEADLINES LIKE THAT....................................... TAKE A DEEP BREATH ITCHY LAD..





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17000514/urgent-cobra-meeting-today-over-fears-omicron-variant/ OVER THIS NEW STRAIN... WE'LL BE IN FULL LOCKDOWN BEFORE THE END OF NEXT WEEK...YOU CAN SEE ITY COMING WITH NEWS HEADLINES LIKE THAT....................................... TAKE A DEEP BREATH ITCHY LAD..

Posts: 549 Re: COBRA MEETING CALLED!!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:03:15 PM » Boris can get fucked. Another lockdown will be a public tipping point. Many are already ignoring the latest mask info. Went to Tesco last night and put my mask on ( I wouldnít on my own but wife doesnít like confrontation) but inside Iíd say 40% were maskless. After 10 minutes of wheezing and runny nose I thought fuck it and took mine off too.

Robbso

Posts: 15 460 Re: COBRA MEETING CALLED!!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:26:05 PM » What Iíve been reading heís facing a backbench revolt over his plan B proposalís Iíd be very surprised if they brought anymore in