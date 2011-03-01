Welcome,
December 10, 2021, 05:14:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Final F1 Race
Author
Topic: Final F1 Race
Itchy_ring
Itchy_ring
Final F1 Race
I'm not the biggest fan but sort of follow it as the wife is into it, could finally be worth watching this weekend as it's a one race shoot out and if neither finish Verstappen wins on most races won, leaves the way open for a little bump or 2 to potentially decide the title
Squarewheelbike
Squarewheelbike
Re: Final F1 Race
I reckon it'll happen, which is a shame! Whatever does, Horner will come out of it stinking of shit, but blaming everyone else!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 195
Re: Final F1 Race
Ayreton Senna anyone, the dirty bastard
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 195
Re: Final F1 Race
Mind, Mercedes' improvement in performance rather smells a bit
