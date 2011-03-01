Itchy_ring

Final F1 Race « on: Today at 01:36:24 PM » I'm not the biggest fan but sort of follow it as the wife is into it, could finally be worth watching this weekend as it's a one race shoot out and if neither finish Verstappen wins on most races won, leaves the way open for a little bump or 2 to potentially decide the title