December 10, 2021, 05:14:55 PM
Author Topic: Final F1 Race  (Read 49 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 01:36:24 PM »
I'm not the biggest fan but sort of follow it as the wife is into it, could finally be worth watching this weekend as it's a one race shoot out and if neither finish Verstappen wins on most races won, leaves the way open for a little bump or 2 to potentially decide the title
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:08:05 PM »
I reckon it'll happen, which is a shame! Whatever does, Horner will come out of it stinking of shit, but blaming everyone else!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:31:19 PM »
Ayreton Senna anyone, the dirty bastard
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:32:03 PM »
Mind, Mercedes' improvement in performance rather smells a bit
