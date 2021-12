Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 263





Posts: 3 263 Next 3 Games « on: Today at 12:14:00 PM » would have us bouncing and right in it. Tough 3 matches against 2 contenders and Forest who are on the up, i'd happily take 6 points if it was on offer, 4 is mid-table form, 9would have us bouncing and right in it. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 460





Posts: 15 460 Re: Next 3 Games « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:27 PM » Bang average league this season. Shame we didnt have a bit more guile in midfield and a natural finisher. Wed be well in the mix. Oh, and a decent keeper Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 263





Posts: 3 263 Re: Next 3 Games « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:57 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:28:27 PM

Bang average league this season. Shame we didnt have a bit more guile in midfield and a natural finisher. Wed be well in the mix. Oh, and a decent keeper

Yes certainly is, other than the top 2 who have a bit of quality across their squads the rest are definitely average, Warnock and teams recruitment was poor, easiest way to get out of this league to score goals and we just don't have the players to score enough at the moment and god knows what he was looking for in his Keepers Yes certainly is, other than the top 2 who have a bit of quality across their squads the rest are definitely average, Warnock and teams recruitment was poor, easiest way to get out of this league to score goals and we just don't have the players to score enough at the moment and god knows what he was looking for in his Keepers Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 819





Posts: 3 819 Re: Next 3 Games « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:06:33 PM »



I won't judge us too harshly on the outcome of that game.



if we want something out of this season then we need to be looking at min 4 pts from Stoke and Forest.



I think 2 draws and a defeat to Bournemouth is on the cards.







My bets of course will say 3 wins I fancy Bournemouth to teach us a thing or to. They won't turn down the chances we offer in a game.I won't judge us too harshly on the outcome of that game.if we want something out of this season then we need to be looking at min 4 pts from Stoke and Forest.I think 2 draws and a defeat to Bournemouth is on the cards.My bets of course will say 3 wins Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 502





Posts: 502 Re: Next 3 Games « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:55:30 PM » Yeah they look hard teams to beat



Stoke might be tricky tomorrow Logged