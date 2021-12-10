Itchy_ring

Covid Plan C « on: December 10, 2021, 11:51:36 AM »



Being touted in the press now!

What a rancid pile of turd this government is and as for the press doing its dirty work for it they are a fucking disgrace

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 03:09:50 PM »

headset





its going to be a long winter - with plenty of chopping and changing you can see it now...



its going to be a long winter - with plenty of chopping and changing you can see it now...

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #3 on: December 10, 2021, 11:23:25 PM » Apparently one of the things they are discussing is targeting anti vaxxers with tranquilliser darts loaded with vaccine. Going to pick them off at protest rallies and such.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 326 Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #6 on: December 15, 2021, 03:31:34 PM » Can't see it, Boris will get strung up by his nuts by his own lot. There is still nothing to say yet that the big increase in cases is hospitalising big numbers.

Winston

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #7 on: December 15, 2021, 03:41:28 PM »







Well Boris is on at 5. Im hoping I have all my Xmas plans in place by next Wed the 22nd

*edit - Just in case
« Last Edit: December 15, 2021, 03:46:27 PM by Winston »

headset

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #8 on: December 15, 2021, 04:05:06 PM »



THE MEDICS PROBABLY WANT THINGS SHUTTING DOWN NOW - HE WOULD RATHER TAKE THE BODIES COUNT RATHER THAN FACE A PUBLIC OUTCRY ...



EXPECT LOCK DOWNS COME BOXING DAY AND AFTER MIND YOU



HE WON'T RUIN CHRISTMAS - HE WOULD NOT DARE AFTER THE CARRY-ON THAT HAS COME OUT ABOUT LAST YEARS PARTIES IN DOWNING STREET ETC ETC...

THE MEDICS PROBABLY WANT THINGS SHUTTING DOWN NOW - HE WOULD RATHER TAKE THE BODIES COUNT RATHER THAN FACE A PUBLIC OUTCRY ...

EXPECT LOCK DOWNS COME BOXING DAY AND AFTER MIND YOU

headset

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:13:50 AM »



THAT'S THE WAY I THINK IT WILL ALL GO. IT LOOKS LIKE THE TAFFS ARE GOING DOWN THAT ROUTE...





I DARE SAY BORIS & CO WILL GO DOWN THE SAME ROUTE -



I DONT KNOW WHETHER THAT'S A GOOD THING - ME AND THE UK LEADERS



ALL ON THE SAME PAGE ...





FINGERS CROSSED I AM WORNG - I WANT THE CHRIMBO FOOTIE PROGRAMME TO SURVIVE



FOR BORO ...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10318989/Wales-CLOSE-nightclubs-enforce-social-distancing-offices





IT LOOKS LIKE I CALLED IT AGAIN ... SEE CHRISTMAS IN THEN BANG IN THE LOCKDOWN/RESTRICTIONS...................

THAT'S THE WAY I THINK IT WILL ALL GO. IT LOOKS LIKE THE TAFFS ARE GOING DOWN THAT ROUTE...

I DARE SAY BORIS & CO WILL GO DOWN THE SAME ROUTE -

I DONT KNOW WHETHER THAT'S A GOOD THING - ME AND THE UK LEADERS

ALL ON THE SAME PAGE ...

FINGERS CROSSED I AM WORNG - I WANT THE CHRIMBO FOOTIE PROGRAMME TO SURVIVE

FOR BORO ...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10318989/Wales-CLOSE-nightclubs-enforce-social-distancing-offices

Winston

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:49:10 AM »



I dont know what kind of lockdown (if any) they will bring in as we never seem to do the same thing twice



God knows what will happen

I dont know what kind of lockdown (if any) they will bring in as we never seem to do the same thing twice

Winston

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:22:32 PM » I barely follow the covid news and probably couldnt tell you what rules are in place unless I checked online



Having said that the hospitality industry and pubs, bars, hotels and entertainment (possibly including football) seem to be the ones any lockdown or partial lockdown will target



If you work in the local CO-OP or Amazon delivery driver Im guessing you still have to work on minimum wage. Being a key worker



Its all one big mess now

headset

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:26:42 PM »





anyhow you don't have to worry about anything Boris is not caving into the



doomster demands and is refusing to lock everything down.





that will do me providing the Boro games still go ahead ...







Boris stays strong and definite over lockdown!!!







that will mean some of them 'OTR'







will be staying in their cupboards over Xmas ...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17070392/omicron-is-a-very-serious-threat-to-us/ I only know what I read in the papers online or what someone might tell us at work.

anyhow you don't have to worry about anything Boris is not caving into the

doomster demands and is refusing to lock everything down.

that will do me providing the Boro games still go ahead ...

Boris stays strong and definite over lockdown!!!

that will mean some of them 'OTR'

will be staying in their cupboards over Xmas ...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17070392/omicron-is-a-very-serious-threat-to-us/

headset

Re: Covid Plan C « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:00:28 PM »



THE WHY WHENS AND WHATS OF THIS NEW VARIANT....



BORIS IN THE ABOVE SUN ARTICLE - SAYS NO LOCKDOWN...





THIS PROFESSOR NEIL FERGUSON TELLS THE MAIL IN AN ARTICLE...



WE MIGHT SEE 5000 OMRICON DEATHS A DAY IF WE ARE NOT CAREFUL...FFS



I GIVE UP ON WHO AND WHAT TO BELIEVE...







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10321139/Is-UK-heading-New-Year-lockdown-Professor-Neil-Ferguson-7-000-Omicron



FUCKING HELL IS THE ANY WONDER EVERYONE'S HEAD IS IN BITS OVER

THE WHY WHENS AND WHATS OF THIS NEW VARIANT....

BORIS IN THE ABOVE SUN ARTICLE - SAYS NO LOCKDOWN...

THIS PROFESSOR NEIL FERGUSON TELLS THE MAIL IN AN ARTICLE...

WE MIGHT SEE 5000 OMRICON DEATHS A DAY IF WE ARE NOT CAREFUL...FFS

I GIVE UP ON WHO AND WHAT TO BELIEVE...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10321139/Is-UK-heading-New-Year-lockdown-Professor-Neil-Ferguson-7-000-Omicron