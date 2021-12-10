|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
IT LOOKS LIKE I CALLED IT AGAIN ... SEE CHRISTMAS IN THEN BANG IN THE LOCKDOWN/RESTRICTIONS...................
THAT'S THE WAY I THINK IT WILL ALL GO. IT LOOKS LIKE THE TAFFS ARE GOING DOWN THAT ROUTE...
I DARE SAY BORIS & CO WILL GO DOWN THE SAME ROUTE -
I DONT KNOW WHETHER THAT'S A GOOD THING - ME AND THE UK LEADERS
ALL ON THE SAME PAGE ...
FINGERS CROSSED I AM WORNG - I WANT THE CHRIMBO FOOTIE PROGRAMME TO SURVIVE
FOR BORO ...https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10318989/Wales-CLOSE-nightclubs-enforce-social-distancing-offices
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
I only know what I read in the papers online or what someone might tell us at work.
anyhow you don't have to worry about anything Boris is not caving into the
doomster demands and is refusing to lock everything down.
that will do me providing the Boro games still go ahead ...
Boris stays strong and definite over lockdown!!!
that will mean some of them 'OTR'
will be staying in their cupboards over Xmas ...https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17070392/omicron-is-a-very-serious-threat-to-us/
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|