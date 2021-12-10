Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2021, 06:50:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Covid Plan C  (Read 452 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 326


View Profile
« on: December 10, 2021, 11:51:36 AM »
Being touted in the press now!

What a rancid pile of turd this government is and as for the press doing its dirty work for it they are a fucking disgrace  :wanker:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 531


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 10, 2021, 02:29:57 PM »
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 03:09:50 PM »
monkey


its going to be a long winter - with plenty of chopping and changing you can see it now...
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 576



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 10, 2021, 11:23:25 PM »
Apparently one of the things they are discussing is targeting anti vaxxers with tranquilliser darts loaded with vaccine.  Going to pick them off at protest rallies and such.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 11, 2021, 07:53:11 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 10, 2021, 11:23:25 PM
Apparently one of the things they are discussing is targeting anti vaxxers with tranquilliser darts loaded with vaccine.  Going to pick them off at protest rallies and such.

monkey

it wouldn't be a bad idea!
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 531


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 15, 2021, 03:10:07 PM »
Starting to think a lock down is imminent 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 326


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 15, 2021, 03:31:34 PM »
Can't see it, Boris will get strung up by his nuts by his own lot.  There is still nothing to say yet that the big increase in cases is hospitalising big numbers.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 531


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 15, 2021, 03:41:28 PM »
Well Boris is on at 5. Im hoping I have all my Xmas plans in place by next Wed the 22nd

 :beer:

*edit - Just in case
« Last Edit: December 15, 2021, 03:46:27 PM by Winston » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 15, 2021, 04:05:06 PM »
HE WON'T RUIN CHRISTMAS - HE WOULD NOT DARE AFTER THE CARRY-ON THAT HAS COME OUT ABOUT LAST YEARS PARTIES IN DOWNING STREET ETC ETC...

THE MEDICS PROBABLY WANT THINGS SHUTTING DOWN NOW - HE WOULD RATHER TAKE THE BODIES COUNT RATHER THAN FACE A PUBLIC OUTCRY ...

EXPECT LOCK DOWNS COME BOXING DAY AND AFTER MIND YOU rava
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 202



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 15, 2021, 04:22:38 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 10, 2021, 11:23:25 PM
Apparently one of the things they are discussing is targeting anti vaxxers with tranquilliser darts loaded with vaccine.  Going to pick them off at protest rallies and such.

A new Agincourt. Tapestries of anti-vaxers under a hail of hypodermics
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:13:50 AM »
IT LOOKS LIKE I CALLED IT AGAIN ... SEE CHRISTMAS IN THEN BANG IN THE LOCKDOWN/RESTRICTIONS...................

THAT'S THE WAY I THINK IT WILL ALL GO. IT LOOKS LIKE THE TAFFS ARE GOING DOWN THAT ROUTE...


I DARE SAY BORIS & CO WILL GO DOWN THE SAME ROUTE -

I DONT KNOW WHETHER THAT'S A GOOD THING - ME AND THE UK LEADERS

ALL ON THE SAME PAGE ...rava


FINGERS CROSSED I AM WORNG - I WANT THE CHRIMBO FOOTIE PROGRAMME TO SURVIVE

FOR BORO ...:mido:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10318989/Wales-CLOSE-nightclubs-enforce-social-distancing-offices
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 531


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:49:10 AM »
God knows what will happen

I dont know what kind of lockdown (if any) they will bring in as we never seem to do the same thing twice

 :beer:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 531


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:22:32 PM »
I barely follow the covid news and probably couldnt tell you what rules are in place unless I checked online

Having said that the hospitality industry and pubs, bars, hotels and entertainment (possibly including football) seem to be the ones any lockdown or partial lockdown will target

If you work in the local CO-OP or Amazon delivery driver Im guessing you still have to work on minimum wage. Being a key worker

Its all one big mess now
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:26:42 PM »
I only know what I read in the papers online or what someone might tell us at work.


anyhow you don't have to worry about anything Boris is not caving into the

doomster demands and is refusing to lock everything down.


that will do me providing the Boro games still go ahead ...:mido:



Boris stays strong and definite over lockdown!!!



that will mean some of them 'OTR'



will be staying in their cupboards over Xmas ...monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17070392/omicron-is-a-very-serious-threat-to-us/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:00:28 PM »
FUCKING HELL IS THE ANY WONDER EVERYONE'S HEAD IS IN BITS OVER

THE WHY WHENS AND WHATS OF THIS NEW VARIANT....

BORIS IN THE ABOVE SUN ARTICLE - SAYS NO LOCKDOWN...


THIS PROFESSOR NEIL FERGUSON TELLS THE MAIL IN AN ARTICLE...

WE MIGHT SEE 5000 OMRICON DEATHS A DAY IF WE ARE NOT CAREFUL...FFS

I GIVE UP ON WHO AND WHAT TO BELIEVE... lost



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10321139/Is-UK-heading-New-Year-lockdown-Professor-Neil-Ferguson-7-000-Omicron
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 326


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:05:52 PM »
One of the many things these last couple of years has shown is that theres nothing experts agree on or generally get right when making forecasts, data so far is very inconclusive, should have a good idea whats happening by new year, hopefully its good news
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 531


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:25:59 PM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/OntheBeachUK/status/1468566531311341568
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 475


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:28:59 PM »
To be fair theres never been a plan A souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 